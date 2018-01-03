Bengaluru

Unemployed graduate held for shop-lifting

Would target malls and sports retail outlets

The Kothanur police have arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly stealing expensive gadgets from malls and sports retail outlets. The accused, Syed Balli, 30, is a graduate who, according to the police, resorted to shoplifting after failing to get a job.

Balli is a resident of Kammanahalli. He was arrested while trying to sell an expensive camera allegedly stolen from a store in a mall. He told police that he would conceal stolen products in his undergarments.

On one of his visits to a well-known sports outlet, he claimed to have stolen goods worth ₹45,000, including a pair of riding glasses, a torch and a binocular.

Balli would remove the tag from the goods to evade security personnel, said the police, adding he was active for two years.

