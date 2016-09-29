Under-stress police can’t seem to catch a break

The Cauvery issue seems to have taken a toll on the policemen and continuous ‘bandobast’ seems to have affected their ability to remain alert.

A case in point is the recent theft of a sandalwood tree from the premises of the Bengaluru Superintendent of Police (rural) last week.

Even though there were guards posted, the thieves chopped off a sandalwood tree from the office premises on Cunningham Road, which also houses the office of Inspector General of Police (Central).

“The premises is well guarded and also has CCTV cameras. It is surprising how the miscreants gained entry and took it away after chopping the tree. A big vehicle is needed to transport all the logs and this couldn’t have escaped the attention of the policemen on guard. Besides the security should have been vigilant as the armoury is also situated in the same premises,” said a police source.

Though a complaint has been filed at the High Grounds police station, the police were not able to check for the CCTV footage as most of them were busy to prevent any law and order problem in the city. Soon after the incident, the police have provided security for the other trees.

Police officers say that their stress level have shot up after the Cauvery row broke out and many complain that they have not been able to take their weekly offs since the beginning of September.

“The officers have not been able to focus fully on the regular cases,” said a police source. “It has been many days we had proper sleep or food on time.”

Meanwhile senior police officers claim that they have been sanctioning leaves as and when the personnel asked for it. “We don’t want them to get stressed out,” said a senior police officer.