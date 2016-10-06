A five-storey under-construction building tipped over in densely populated Bellandur on Wednesday, killing three persons. Nine others with injuries were rescued.

Witnesses described hearing a loud noise around 12.35 p.m., as the building began to tilt with columns of the lower floors giving way.

Much of the building fell on to a public road and a vacant plot, while a small portion landed on the security guard cabin of the adjacent apartment. Ashok Mahanta (27), a security guard from Assam, was crushed to death.

The body of a labourer was recovered, believed to be that of 18-year-old Ram Babu. A limb of another labourer was sighted late in the evening. However, officials said the entire beam needed to be cut to recover the body.

Six persons were pulled out to safety immediately by emergency services personnel, while three others remained trapped for more than four hours.

According to sources, the building, which was to be a paying guest accommodation, had violated municipality laws, and construction had gone beyond the sanctioned plans: there was an additional floor. Officials attributed the possible reasons to bad construction quality coupled with structural stress because of the extra floor.

A case of criminal negligence has been filed against the owner of the building.