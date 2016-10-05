Nine people are feared trapped under the collapsed three-storey under construction building near Ecospace, Bellandur. According to initial reports, the entire building tipped over into vacant site adjacent it on Wednesday afternoon. The sanction permission for the residential building was given by BBMP in October last year.

According to officials at the site, the quality of construction seems to be very poor.

One person has been confirmed dead. Ashok Mahanta, a security guard of an apartment behind the building, was in his cabin when the building collapsed. Six people have been rescued so far.