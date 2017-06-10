Unarmed constable arrests ex-armyman for using licensed gun

more-in

An unarmed head constable arrested former Army man for using his licensed gun following a heated heated argument with the owner of a bike showroom over a trivial row in Kengeri on Saturday.

The accused, N.D. Jagadish, had gone to Satellite Motors situated on outer ring road to check about the delivery of the BS-III motorcycle he had booked on March 3. Mohammed Shafiulla, owner of the showroom, told him that the papers were not ready due to procedural delay.

A heated argument ensued and took an ugly turn when Jagadish got into a scuffle with a salesman. In a fit of rage, Jagadish pulled out his .32 pistol and fired at the ground.

Panic gripped the staff and other customers who ran to save themselves.

Lucily, head constable Chandrappa attached to the Kengeri police station was in the neighbourhood to attend to a petitioner. Noticing the commotion, he rushed to the spot and with the help of a shop staff identified and nabbed Jagadish and seized the weapon. He was later taken to the station for further investigations.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Jagadish is an ex-serviceman who served in the 106- parachute regiment. He took voluntary retirement in August 2016 and is currently working as a security guard in a company on Cunningham Road. The accused was carrying a licensed pistol and had papers for it.

We have booked him under assault and criminal intimidation and under various section of Arms Act, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) M.N. Anucheth said.