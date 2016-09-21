The death of a two-year-old girl due to dengue at KIMS Hospital has put the spotlight on the rising number of dengue cases in the city this year. As per the Health and Family Welfare Department records, there have been 4,065 positive dengue cases and six deaths in the State since January. These figures are inching close to last year’s numbers, when 5,077 confirmed cases and nine deaths due to dengue were reported in Karnataka.

The two-year-old was taken to Vani Vilas Hospital early on Monday morning. She was in dengue shock, which is characterised by a very low blood pressure and extreme weakness in the patient. As Vani Vilas Hospital did not have a ventilator, the toddler was shifted to KIMS Hospital where she was put on a ventilator. However, she died later, say doctors at the hospital.

KIMS Medical Superintendent Priyaranjini S. Pradeep said that even if the baby did not have to be shifted to a second hospital, it was too late to save her as she was already in severe dengue shock. “There has been a rise in mortality rate in dengue fever this year, compared with last year,” said Srinivasa S., HoD and professor of Paediatrics, KIMS Hospital.

BBMP Health Officer Lokesh said that department officials were taking proactive steps to contain the spread of dengue.

“Our medical officials have undertaken larval survey in and around the child’s house in Bapuji Nagar and it appears to be an isolated case in the area,” said Dr. Lokesh.

He added that the case could not be called a confirmed case of dengue as the hospital had not sent the sample to the National Institute of Virology laboratory for ELISA test.

Describing how to distinguish a viral and dengue fever, Dr. Srinivasa said that cases of fever coupled with multiple symptoms tended to be viral in nature. “If the patient has throat pain, fever, body pain and other symptoms together, it may point towards a viral infection,” Dr. Srinivasa said.

Dengue usually comes with symptoms of very high fever and body pain for one or two days, after which the fever subsides, said Dr. Srinivasa. “This is the febrile stage. In the next phase, which is the critical stage, the patient will be very tired, unable to walk or eat, and may have vomiting sensation,” he added. During this stage, blood pressure would be very low and with a narrow difference between systolic and diastolic pressure. After this, platelets start decreasing, and this is when fluid accumulates in the chest and abdominal cavity, leading to hypotension and the patient goes into shock.