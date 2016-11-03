A two-year-old girl playing in front of a makeshift shed at an under-construction site was run over by a mini goods carrier vehicle in Banaswadi on Tuesday. The deceased, Shilpa, was the only daughter of Bheemappa and Lakshmi, both natives of Kalaburagi working as construction labourers in the city.

Around 2 p.m., the goods carrier that had just unloaded construction materials at the site mowed down the girl who was playing in front of the makeshift shed. The driver did not notice her while reversing. Though she was rushed to a nearby hospital, she was declared brought dead.

— Staff Reporter