The operation began at 4.30 p.m. The rake, pulled by a battery-operated loco, reachedNational College station at 7 p.m.— Photo: K. Murali KumarK_MURALI_KUMAR

For the first time after completion of the elevated sections of the metro lines through south Bengaluru, a train rolled on the tracks on Saturday.

A day ahead of the launch of trials on the Green Line between Kempegowda Station and National College, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) pushed a rake from Sampige Road Metro Station towards the elevated National College station.

The operation began at 4.30 p.m. The rake, pulled by a battery-operated loco, reached National College station at 7 p.m. where it will be parked ahead of an inspection by City Development Minister K.J. George on Sunday. The trials will see it traverse over the elevated stretch of the line between National College and Yelachenahalli.

This section of the Metro was completed nearly two years ago.

But BMRCL could not conduct trials or start services on this line as the only depot is located at Peenya and the crucial underground stretch was yet to be completed.

Trials on this stretch are expected to go on till March 2017 before operations begin in April.