Kudur police register case against the duo under three sections of IPC

Even as the Kudur police are hunting for the two persons who allegedly attacked Srinivas, an official with the MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee) scheme in Tumakuru district on Wednesday, the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister H.K. Patil visited the injured at his house in Bengaluru on Thursday.

According to a police officer at Kudur, the two attackers have been identified as Keshava and Manjunath and are said to be absconding after the incident. A case has been registered against the two accused under three sections of the Indian Penal Code, including attempt to murder.

The police said Srinivas, an engineer, was deputed to carry out MNREGA work in Kunigal taluk on contract basis. They added that Srinivas, along with Kunigal panchayat official Narasimhaiah, visited some work spots near Bagenahalli on Wednesday.

An argument over quality of work and payment of bills ensued between Srinivas and the two accused, claimed Suresh, Srinivas's cousin.

The enraged duo followed Srinivas on their two-wheeler when he left the work spot and attacked him. “When they attacked him, Srinivas tried to thwart their attempts. However, he sustained injuries on the four digits of his right hand. The four digits have now been re-attached. Mr. Suresh added that the Minister has assured that the cost of medical expenses would be taken care of.