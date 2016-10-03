The Central Crime Branch officials arrested two Nigerians and recovered 300 gm of cocaine worth Rs. 20 lakh from them.

Bright Ighalo (36) and Ibe Chinedu Mike (33) were nabbed by a team of CCB sleuths while they were waiting for customers at Bhoopasandra bus stop on Saturday.

According to the police, the accused, who had come to India on student visas, had dropped out of college and were peddling drugs. They said the accused had purchased the drugs from their contact in Mumbai and were selling it to their contacts in Bengaluru.

The police have recovered seven mobile phones, two weighing machines and Rs.6.01 lakh in cash from them.