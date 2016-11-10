Two of a kind:Ammenamma Nadaf and Veena Hosamma, being given appointment orders as women driver/conductors in the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

They are among the 1,350 employees inducted into the corporation

Two women driver/conductors, inducted by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Wednesday, will become the first women to drive buses for the transport utility. They were among the 1,350 new recruits.

Ammenamma Nadaf and Veena Hosamma, from Bidar and Chickballapur districts respectively, were offered a posting at a division of their choice. Ms. Nadaf chose Tumakuru while Ms. Hosamma chose Doddaballapur, officials said. Both women are drivers in the 24 to 25 age range.

Appointment orders were issued as part of the KSRTC’s larger plan to induct 2,995 driver/conductors over the current financial year. “This is a new and transparent recruitment scheme. As part of their joining conditions, the drivers will be put on driving duty for the next five years and will be deployed as conductors only when there is a shortage,” said Rajender Kumar Kataria, Managing Director, KSRTC.

He said this method would prepare driver/conductors to handle both the tiring driving jobs as well as the conductor profile over the years.

Besides Ms. Nadaf and Ms. Hosamma, there are nine other women employees working as driver/conductors in the corporation, but they have never had the opportunity to drive a bus. “The new selection was based on practical experience, and we have selected only the best drivers who we have faith in,” Mr. Kataria said.

I am very happy with the Tumakuru posting. My family stays in Bijapur district and I have two children

Ammenamma Nadaf

New recruit, who has a

15-day-old baby

KSRTC staff composition

Drivers: 10,887

Conductors: 3,729

Driver/conductors: 11,810

New recruitment

Inducted on Wednesday: 1,350