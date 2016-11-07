A video grab of the tragic incident in which two Kannada actors, Uday and Anil, drowned at Thippagondahalli reservoir while performing a stunt for a Kannada film.

The lead actor makes a narrow escape

In a tragic incident, two Kannada actors, Uday and Anil, are feared drowned in the waters of Thippagondahalli reservoir on the outskirt of the city on Monday afternoon, while filming the climax of a movie.

Duniya Viji, the lead actor of the movie Maasti Gudi, too made the jump but narrowly escaped as he was wearing a life jacket.

According to the police, the crew did not have permission to shoot inside the reservoir.

The Taverekere police along with the fire and emergency service personnel rushed to the spot and efforts are on to trace the bodies.

Ironically, Uday who was also acting as villain in the movie, spoke to the media minutes before the incident, stating that he was flying in the helicopter for the first time. The duo were not wearing any life jacket nor there was any security measure.

While the production unit had taken permission for the film shooting at the reservoir, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) said the unit had violated the approval by going into the water.

"They had asked for permission to shoot on the banks of the reservoir and the gardens. Our officials also had been posted to oversee. After an hour, they said they were done with their shooting and the officials returned to their chambers. During this time, the unit has illegally performed a stunt over the reservoir waters," said a BWSSB official.

A BWSSB official at T.G. Halli said they had rushed back to the filming site on being informed of the incident. "There was no safety at all. The engine of the boat they had brought there, did not even switch on," he said.