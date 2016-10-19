Two people, including a 12-year-old boy, were injured and a few houses were damaged in an explosion caused during earth excavation work taken up by a city-based leading construction company on Magadi Road on Tuesday.

The injured, Dakshinamurthy (60) and Akhilesh (12), were admitted to a private hospital and are said to be out of danger.

According to the police, the explosion occurred around 12.30 p.m. when the workers were triggering blasts to break a boulder at the construction site of the Prestige group on Magadi Road.

A few pieces of rock fell on the houses on the adjacent Minerva Mill workers’ quarters. Some houses developed cracks and two people were injured, a senior police officer said. The Magadi Road police rushed to the spot and supervised the blast site.

“An FIR has been registered against the company and also against the project manager for negligence in handling explosives. Investigations are on to ascertain the type of explosives used and whether requisite permission was obtained from the department concerned to carry out the blasts,” a police officer said.

The Magadi Road police have summoned the officials of the Prestige group for questioning.

No response

Despite several attempts to contact the builders, the Prestige group did not return a request for comment.