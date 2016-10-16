The Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Friday arrested two foreigners and recovered 50 gram of cocaine worth Rs. 2.5 lakh from them.

The duo — Nduba Joseph (25) and Nwite Sunday Rose (32) — were nabbed from an apartment in Indiranagar where they were staying. They claimed to procure cocaine from a man named Ben from T.C. Palya before selling it to others.

The police have booked the duo under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and remanded them in judicial custody. The police have seized their travel documents.

Efforts are on to nab Ben.