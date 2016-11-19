Income Tax sleuths are keeping a close watch on various transactions, including movement of cash, jewellery and bullion, in the city post demonetisation.

They recently seized cash, bullion and incriminating documents from a financier in Yelahanka. “The unaccounted income detected in this case so far is Rs. 16 crore,” said a statement from the department.

Apart from this, they detected a difference in stock, worth Rs. 11 crore, at three branches of a leading jewellery chain.

Sleuths have intercepted two persons travelling with unaccounted cash and gold at Kempegowda International Airport.

One person coming from Hyderabad was found carrying Rs. 13.3 lakh and 200 grams of gold.

The other person, who came from Bhubaneshwar in Odisha, was carrying Rs. 1,000 notes amounting to Rs. 50 lakh.