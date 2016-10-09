Two men who posed as journalists and allegedly extorted money from businessmen have landed in the police net on Sunday.

According to Thalaghattapura police, Rudrajit (28) of Chitradurga and Somasekhar (31) of Hobli are degree holders. They reside on Kanakpura Road.

"They used to pose as journalists and extort jewellers by threatening to publish negative news about them. They had fake identify cards of a private news channel," said a police officer.

There are cases against the two in K.S. Layout and Mico Layout police stations."The two purchased gold chain from a jeweller in Thalaghattapura police limits. Later they approached the shop owner Bhukaram and said that there was some fault in the chain and threatened to publish a news about the same," said a police officer.

To avoid publishing the news, they demanded Rs 50,000 as bribe. Bhukaram filed a case and the duo were nabbed. They were sent to judicial custody. "We received complaints from other businessman," added the police officer.