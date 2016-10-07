The Kolar district police have nabbed two thieves and recovered 21 motorcycles worth Rs. 10 lakh.

The motorcycles were stolen from Hoskote and surrounding areas in Bengaluru Rural district, said Divya Gopinath, Superintendent of Police, in a press release. The police gave the names of arrested as Shabir Ahmad, a resident of Sangalipur, and Salim of Onikote in Hoskote.

Shabir, who was interrogated by the police in some other case, admitted to the crime of theft of motor bikes. Both the accused have been remanded in judicial custody.