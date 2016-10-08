The city police have arrested two people for illegally selling country-made pistols in Kadugodi. The arrested are Rajesh Kumar Pandey (45) from Uttar Pradesh and Chowbey (40) from Bihar. The two were working as security guards in Koramangala. The police have recovered five country-made pistols from them.

The duo had procured country-made pistols from Bihar. A senior official said investigation is under way to find their local contacts and who they were delivering the weapons to. “We are looking into whether they were supplying weapons to criminal elements,” an officer said.