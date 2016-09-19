Members of Tumakuru District Disabled Federation alleged that the district administration is not responding to problems of the disabled in the district.

Federation member Sudhindra Kumar told reporters here on Monday that the district administration does not a have proper data on the number of disabled persons in the district. Though the district administration claims there are 45,000 disabled persons in the district, the number is actually around 52,000. “When there is no proper data on the number of disabled persons, how can the district administration even attempt to solve our problem?” he asked.

Mr. Sudhindra alleged that there is no permanent officer looking after the welfare of the disabled in the district and even the officer posted temporarily lacks the knowledge to deal with the problems of the disabled. He added that no efforts have been made to reopen the District Disabled Rehabilitation Centre was closed six years ago. Various machines used to manufacture artificial limbs and wheelchairs were gathering dust, he charged and added that the sole psychiatrist in the district is either posted on night shift or asked to work in the casualty in the district government hospital. “Hence, the psychiatrist is not available to treat patients,” he alleged.

He demanded the district administration to provide facilities to help the disabled socially, educationally and financially, besides provide requisite medical treatment. He threatened to launch an agitation if the district administration failed to do so.