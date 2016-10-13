Three engineering graduates in their 20s have been arrested for duping students by promising to get them medical seats in private colleges in Tumakuru and Bengaluru.

They had allegedly convinced the students that they were part of the college recruiting team, and had even taken them on campus tours. They then duped them into ‘buying’ medical seats for lakhs of rupees.

M. N. Anucheth, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West division), said the trio — Bharath Babu, Anchith Kumar Sharma and Ritesh Kumar — had cheated six students from Telangana.

The police were tipped off by the parent of a medical seat aspirant. The accused are said to have gathered personal details of students appearing for the medical entrance exam from a Hyderabad-based firm. The police said they sold medical seats for Rs. 11 lakh to Rs. 22 lakh. The police have recovered Rs. 37.9 lakh and 13 mobile phones from them.

The trio have been taken into police custody. Efforts are on to track down one more accused from Bihar who is on the run. The police also said probe is on into the gang’s possible involvement in similar offences. They added that they have found no involvement of college managements in this case.