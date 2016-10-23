The need of the hour is to ensure CCTV cameras are installed in district treasuries where papers are stored.— file photo

The Pre-University Department, which faced flak after two question paper leaks in the previous academic year, is now tightening security with measures such as installation of CCTV cameras.

However, department sources say that while this would prevent malpractices, the greater need of the hour is to ensure that CCTV cameras are installed in all district treasuries where the question papers are stored the night before the exam.

A CID investigation had revealed that the papers had been leaked from the treasury at Hangal in Haveri district. Shockingly, there was no CCTV camera there to ascertain how the incident took place and those responsible for it.

Meanwhile, C. Shikha, Director, Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE), reportedly met CID officials who had probed into the Chemistry paper leakage and made suggestions for examination reforms.

A source in the Treasuries Department pointed out that while the government had issued an order to install CCTV cameras in treasuries, it was yet to be implemented. “We have written to the police and PWD departments to carry out an inspection before installing CCTV cameras,” the source said.

In order to develop Standard Operating Procedures (SOPS), the State government had appointed a committee to suggest the exam reforms. The committee, which consists of a team of IAS officers, would also look into and suggest changes in the syllabus, textbooks, and lecturer’s training methodology. The committee will have two months’ time to submit their report. “Shockingly, there are no bylaws and SOPS for aspects related to the conduct of exams, ranging from setting of question to evaluation of answer papers. In 1997, some rules pertaining to exams were chalked out but they are not concrete and there is a need for the overhaul of the examination system,” an official in the department pointed out, adding that the department would refer to the CBSE exam bylaws.

No clear guidelines

Elaborating further, an official said the lack of clear-cut guidelines in awarding grace marks earlier this year had led to PU evaluators deciding to grant 21 grace marks in the mathematics paper. “Setting up SOPS in all stages is necessary so that they have legal implication if there is a protocol violation,” the source added.