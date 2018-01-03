Traffic police to conduct awareness drive against non-ISI certified helmets

more-in

After the Mysuru police, Bengaluru Traffic Police will be cracking the whip on two-wheeler riders and pillion riders using sub-standard helmets without ISI certification.

To begin with, the police will be launching a month-long awareness drive about the dangers of using non-ISI certified helmets. Following the awareness campaign, the police will start an enforcement drive to nab and penalise motorists not conforming to the rule.

“A sudden enforcement may create panic and inconvenience among motorists. Hence, we have decided to create awareness about the issue. After a month, there will be a strict enforcement of the rule against using non-ISI certified helmets,” said Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, R. Hitendra.

On Tuesday, Mysuru police had flagged down thousands of two-wheeler riders and pillion riders and seized helmets which did not conform to the standards of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).