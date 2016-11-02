It will come into force from November 3

In view of the resurfacing of Mathikere flyover by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike from November 3 to 30, the traffic police have announced the following diversions for vehicles.

BMTC, KSRTC, private buses and heavy motor vehicles coming from Yeshwantpur Circle and heading towards BEL, Vidyaranyapura, Yelahanka will be diverted temporarily.

These vehicles have to pass through C.V. Raman Road, turn left at Sadashivanagar Police Station and drive through NEW BEL Road before turning left at Kuvempu Circle to reach BEL Circle.

Light vehicles coming from Yeshwantpur will have to move on C.V. Raman Road, turn left towards HMT Road, then left at Mathikere bus stop, turn right at Chowdeshwari bus stand and head towards MES Ring Road through Shankarnag railway crossing to reach BEL Circle.