Traditional horticultural produce expo

After convening a series of seasonal mango and grape melas, the Horticultural Producers’ Co-operative Marketing and Processing Society Ltd. (HOPCOMS), for the first time, is convening an exhibition and sale of traditional horticultural produce at Lalbagh. The three-day mela will begin on December 23.

Special variety of fruits and vegetable, such as ‘Nanjangud Rasabale’ (banana), Devanahalli Chakota (pamelo), ‘Kodagu orange’, Bengluru Blue grapes, ‘Mattugula Badane (brijal)’, ‘Bengaluru Rose onion’, betel leaves of Mysuru, procured from different parts of the State will be displayed and sold in over 20 stalls near the Glass House in Lalbagh.

During the mela, HOPCOMS will also offer other vegetables and fruits at discounted prices.

A.S. Chandregowda, chairman, HOPCOMS, said that mela aims at promoting regionally grown vegetables and fruits as part of its Geographical Indication Programme. “The cultivation and consumption of some precious regional vegetables and fruits are limited to that region. These spices are slowly vanishing as much importance is not given to them, which needs to change,” he said.

“Depending on the response from the public, we will organise similar melas in other places,” he added.