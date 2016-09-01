Bus services in the city are expected to be hit on Friday as some Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employee unions will be joining the nation wide strike called by a joint committee of trade unions.

However, KSRTC and BMTC have not declared any change in bus schedules and are likely to take a call based on the situation on Friday.

While cab services are expected to be operational, some union of suto drivers joining the nation wide bandh call could mean fewer autorickshaws on the roads. Only autorickshaws operated by those affiliated to CITU will be off the roads. Manjunath, president, Adarsh Auto Drivers Union, said majority of autos will be plying.

In all, commuters are likely to bear the brunt of the nation-wide strike call, though Namma Metro services will be unaffected. Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited has not announced any increase in frequency of Metro services in lieu of the strike and station controllers have been asked to monitor the situation closely.

Schools and colleges in the city will remain closed as per circulars issued by the Deputy Commissioner (Urban) of Bengaluru. Movement of essential supplies are however not expected to have an impact.

The city police have put in place tight security measures in lieu of the bandh.