In a bid to mitigate the woes of red gram growers who are expecting a glut in production, Karnataka has decided to procure 10,000 tonnes of toor a month from January for supply under the public distribution system (PDS).

Agriculture Minister Krishna Byre Gowda told The Hindu that in addition to the plans to provide toor under PDS, the State government had also taken several precautionary measures to tackle any glut, such as requesting the Centre to make financial provisions for market intervention if the prices crash. The State had also requested bulk buyers to help tackle any glut.

This was in addition to the scheme of warehouse-based sales where farmers can avail themselves of loans from banks for the produce stored in warehouses. This would help farmers to wait for the markets to pick up instead of resorting to distress sales during glut, he said.

The red gram crop will come up for harvest in December.