Toor dal price is likely to come down to Rs. 100 by January 2017.

The price of toor dal, which rose by Rs. 20 in the last fortnight and is hovering between Rs. 130 and Rs. 150 a kg now, is likely to cost around Rs. 120 a kg by mid November when fresh stocks from Tanzania and South Africa arrive. It is likely to come down further to around Rs. 100 by January 2017, traders say.

The retail price of toor dal was between Rs. 110 and Rs. 125 in September.

The current rise in the price, traders point out, is owing to depleting stock in the market.

There are also fears of reduced output in the State following damage to the standing toor crop on 40,000 hectares in Kalaburagi owing to the recent floods. Traders say the price is better this October compared to the corresponding period last year when it cost Rs. 170 a kg.

Despite the fears of reduced output from the traditional toor growing belt in Kalaburagi, Ramesh Chandra Lahoti, president of Bangalore Wholesale Foodgrains and Pulses Merchants’ Association, told The Hindu that the output is likely to be balanced owing to increase in sowing area in other regions.

Incidentally, the sowing area in Raichur where farmers have shifted to toor from Bt. cotton has increased from 40,000 hectares last year to 96,000 hectares this year. “However, wholesale dealers are keeping their fingers crossed and hoping that fresh harvest starts arriving by November end,” he added.

Meanwhile, Shivanna H.S., a retailer in R.T. Nagar, said many people were switching to other dals, such as moong dal, as toor dal prices were rising.

The steepest price increase was seen on chickpea and channa dal, which rose by around Rs. 15 and Rs. 20 compared to the previous month. Chickpea costs Rs. 100 and channa dal was available for Rs. 120.