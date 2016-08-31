An employee of an IT firm was raped at knifepoint by an unidentified man at her paying guest (PG) accommodation in Parappana Agrahara police station limits on Monday.

The victim, who is aged around 25 years, is from Tamil Nadu and was staying in the PG accommodation for the past several months, police sources have said

The incident took place on Monday when she was alone i her room. An unidentified man managed to enter her room and allegedly raped her at knifepoint before fleeing, the police added.

A case has been registered by the Parappana Agrahara police.

On Tuesday, V.S. Ugrappa, Chairperson of the Expert Committee on Prevention of Sexual Violence against Women and Children, visited the victim and discussed the case with the police officials. He also directed the police officials to draw up a plan to ensure safety of women living in PG accommodations in the city