A 250 kilowatt solar power generation unit will be installed on the roof of the administrative block

Due to frequent power cuts in several departments housed on the nearly thousand acre Jnanabharathi campus, Bangalore University is planning to harness renewable sources of energy.

K.N. Ninge Gowda, Registrar (Administration) of the varsity, said frequent power cuts affect research in departments such as biochemistry and microbiology. To address this issue, they plan to install solar panels on the terrace. A 250 kilowatt solar power generation unit will be installed on the roof of the administrative block. “Currently all the electricity is supplied by Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited. About seven years ago, we had installed solar panels on the hostel but they are not functional. We plan to revive them,” said Mr. Ninge Gowda.

M. Ramachandra Gowda, professor in the Commerce Department, said that the power supply is so erratic that it often disrupts classes where professors depend on tech tools. “Sometimes in a one hour class, power gets disrupted three or four times,” he said.

University officials are also working on several initiatives to improve energy efficiency and ensure that all the power is optimally used in the campus. Some of the measures that have been implemented are switching to LED bulbs and tweaking architectural features to ensure that more light comes into the building.

The varsity plans to make the campus sustainable and green. Some of the measures include installing a waste-to-compost unit and biogas plants that will be used for cooking in the hostel. According to Mr Ninge Gowda, the university will be working with the BBMP and the local Campus Walkers Club to ensure that the green waste generated in the campus is composted.