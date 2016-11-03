The Katnataka High Court on Thursday asked a petitioner to submit a representation to the State government on his plea against celebrating Tipu birth anniversary in Kodagu district. A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Subhro Kamal Mukherjee and Justice Budihal R.B. passed the order while disposing of a PIL petition filed by K.P. Manjunath of Kodagu.

The Bench also directed the Government to consider the representation to be received from the petitioner and take appropriate decision, after giving necessary opportunities to the persons concerned, by November 8.