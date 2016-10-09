BENGALURU: Three persons died in road accidents in various parts of the city on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

In an accident that took place in Kengeri police limits, a 60-year-old man was run over by a lorry on Mysuru Road near R.V. College on Saturday night.

According to the police, the victim was identified as Sathyanarayana. "Based on a complaint filed by a passerby by name Prakash, a case was registered. The lorry driver is yet to be arrested," said a policeman from Kengeri station.

In R.S. Palya, Frazer Town, a 23-year-old juice shop owner Shaktivel was run over by an unidentified vehicle. According to police, he was returning home when the accident took place near his house in R.S. Palya. The Pulakeshi Nagar police have registered a case.

In another accident that took place during the early hours of Sunday, a 53-year-old pedestrian was run over by a car. The victim has been identified as Naggana Gowda, a daily wage earner, from Raichur.

He was crossing the road when a car hit him. The driver rushed him to a police station, but he succumbed to injuries. A case has been registered at the Chikkajala police station.