After eight years, three Kannada films have been selected for screening in the Panorama section of International Film Festival of India to be held in Goa from November 20.

Allama of T.S. Nagabharana, debut film of Ananya Kasaravalli Harikatha Prasanga, which got critical acclaim in various international film festivals, and Pavan Kumar’s U-Turn succeeded in making it to Panorama section. Interestingly, Thithi could not make it to Panorama because of technical problems according to sources.