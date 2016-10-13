The Byatarayanapura police have arrested three youth who had robbed two mobile phones from probationary police Sub Inspector during violent protest over Cauvery water sharing on Mysuru Road on September 12.

The accused - Pratap Kumar, 21, resident of Madduru, Kumar Singh, 19, of Nayandahalli and Adarsh, 19, from ITI Colony - were tracked down on Wednesday and remanded to judicial custody.

The officer Shivraj Kumar was deputed at Gopalan Mall, where a group mobbed the officer and robbed two mobile phones.

A case was registered at the Byatarayanapura police station the same day.