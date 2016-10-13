It was a sight to behold - an unending line of people in blindfolds walking shoulder to shoulder down the usually busy stretch of road from St. John's Hospital to Forum Mall, Koramangala. More than 800 people participated in the Blind Walk, guided by a hundred people with visual impairment. The walk was part of a series held in different parts of the country by Project Vision.

For many of the participants the experience was an ‘eye opener.’ “It's the first time I joined a blind walk and it helped me understand what a blind person goes through. It was a bit scary,” said Mohana Venugopal, who works in a software company in Bengaluru.

Anitha Chris Evert, founder member of Project Vision, said India faces a severe shortage of corneal donations. “In a year, there is a need for 1,50,000 corneas, while only 24,000 get donated,” she said.

The group aims to encourage people to become 'vision ambassadors,' who could act as a point of contact when a death has occurred. “Someone needs to speak to the family and coordinate the donation process, a vision ambassador would fulfil this role," she said.

Jayakumar, 65, who lost his eyesight in his late teens, was one of the members leading the walk. "Being led by us gives sighted persons a chance to step into our shoes for a day," he said.

The participants converged at Forum Mall where they took a pledge to donate their eyes and to become vision ambassadors.

DCP S.D. Sharanappa flagged off the walk and freedom fighter H.S. Doreswamy was the chief guest for the programme.

Rajeev Gonsalves, director of corporate communications with a healthcare firm, found the experience quite a challenge. "Although there was a bit of light through the blindfold, it was a challenging experience. I'm glad to have joined this walk," he said. Did he plan to donate his eyes after death? "Definitely. It won't be of any use to me out there."