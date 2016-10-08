This Sunday, spend your morning cycling

Cycling enthusiasts in Nagarbhavi and R.T. Nagar will be able to enjoy a peaceful morning cycling around their neighbourhood on Sunday as the weekly ‘Cycle Day’ will be held in these areas.

Started in late 2013 as an initiative by the Department of Urban Land Transport (DULT) along with several local resident welfare associations and other civic groups, Cycle Days have been very popular with locals and tourists. To date, 200 such events have been organised across 25 neighbourhoods in the city.

This Sunday, 50 cycles will be made available for free at Taralabalu Kendra, R.T. Nagar, and at Annapurneshwarinagar Park at 4th Main, Nagarabhavi, at 6.30 a.m. On other Sundays, these cycles are parked at Cubbon Park near the bandstand and can be rented out for cycling in the park. At both venues, roads will be cordoned off for other activities such as street plays and games from 6.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m.

Speaking about the necessity for promoting non-motorised transport, Minister for Urban Development Roshan Baig said, “We are popularising cycling to transform our approach to short commutes. Driving alone in a private vehicle has become a bane of the urban lifestyle. Many communities come together and contribute to the sustainability agenda for the city. We have 27 community partners till date.”

Cycle Day

Where: Taralabalu Kendra, R.T. Nagar, and at Annapurneshwarinagar Park at 4th Main, Nagarabhavi

When: Sunday