Cities » Bengaluru

Bengaluru, October 8, 2016
Updated: October 8, 2016 05:32 IST

This Sunday, spend your morning cycling

  • Staff Reporter
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  

Cycling enthusiasts in Nagarbhavi and R.T. Nagar will be able to enjoy a peaceful morning cycling around their neighbourhood on Sunday as the weekly ‘Cycle Day’ will be held in these areas.

Started in late 2013 as an initiative by the Department of Urban Land Transport (DULT) along with several local resident welfare associations and other civic groups, Cycle Days have been very popular with locals and tourists. To date, 200 such events have been organised across 25 neighbourhoods in the city.

This Sunday, 50 cycles will be made available for free at Taralabalu Kendra, R.T. Nagar, and at Annapurneshwarinagar Park at 4th Main, Nagarabhavi, at 6.30 a.m. On other Sundays, these cycles are parked at Cubbon Park near the bandstand and can be rented out for cycling in the park. At both venues, roads will be cordoned off for other activities such as street plays and games from 6.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m.

Speaking about the necessity for promoting non-motorised transport, Minister for Urban Development Roshan Baig said, “We are popularising cycling to transform our approach to short commutes. Driving alone in a private vehicle has become a bane of the urban lifestyle. Many communities come together and contribute to the sustainability agenda for the city. We have 27 community partners till date.”

Cycle Day

  • Where: Taralabalu Kendra, R.T. Nagar, and at Annapurneshwarinagar Park at 4th Main, Nagarabhavi

  • When: Sunday

  • Time: From 6.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m.

    • More In: Bengaluru
    Please Wait while comments are loading...

    1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
    2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
    3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
          or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
          (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
    4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
    5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Mangaluru

    Traffic woes continue to remain top concern for residents

    Central Railway Station again witnesses overflowing sewage

    Man convicted for abetting wife’s suicide

    Dakshina Kannada bags cham pionship trophy

    Chain-snatching: Two arrested

    Karnataka

    Crop patterns affect onion, tomato prices

    Karnataka briefs Cauvery Central team

    Aadhaar to be made mandatory for all school, PU students

    Defence barred from obstructing access to BMRCL land

    ‘Ensure peace, don’t disturb students at Alliance University’

    Central team conducts aerial survey of KRS


    O
    P
    E
    N

    close

    Recent Article in Bengaluru

    Bellandur, where an under-construction building collapsed earlier this week, is an archetype of the chaos around planned development of IT parks and industrial zones in Bengaluru.

    Building plan violations rampant

    No comprehensive survey of illegal structures; developers cashing in on lax monitoring »