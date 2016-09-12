When a para-athlete visited the BBMP-run swimming pool in Banashankari, Pooja Aquatic Centre, close to his office, he found that the only way to the pool was by walking down 20 steps, something he could not do.

“On first glance, it looked very inaccessible. The guard took me to another gate but the steps were unavoidable. It was only after thinking for a while that the guard said there was an unused gate which I might be able to enter by on wheelchair,” said Sunil Jain, who was afflicted with polio as a child.

Mr. Jain, who is the founder of NGO Astha, spoke to the pool manager and convinced her to help make the pool more accessible for all. To achieve this, he, along with a group of volunteers, cleared the weed-ridden path and levelled it from the gate to the pool on Sunday. A ramp will soon be put up to make the pool entrance wheelchair friendly.

They plan to do the same for other BBMP-run pools in the city as well, where such facilities do not exist. On Saturday evening, training was held for a group of para-swimmers.

International para-swimmer Sharath M. Gaikwad, who is conducting the training, said, “Most BBMP-managed swimming pools do not provide information on whether they are friendly to para-athletes.” Describing the training process, he said it was important to give para-swimmers “water confidence”. “After that they need to be trained in kicking and leg movement. People with disabilities generally take a month or two extra to learn to swim, but it depends on their ability, some take to it within 10 to 15 days too,” said Mr. Gaikwad.

Latha Mohan of Pooja Agencies, which manages the pool, said there was no demand earlier for wheelchair access to the pool. “We had one or two para-swimmers who could use the steps. Now a group of para-swimmers have come forward to train at the swimming pool, so we are making arrangements for them,” she told The Hindu.

BBMP Chief Engineer (South Zone) Bette Gowda said the swimming pools in his jurisdiction were equipped with ramps for ease of access. “I will look into whether or not this pool has the necessary facilities and take action,” he said.