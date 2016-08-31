Will eco-friendly idols pip the PoP ones this Ganesh Chaturthi?

Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival of pomp and colour. But for environment lovers, the immersion of plaster of Paris (PoP) idols painted with chemical paints has been a source of much consternation. For several years, environment-conscious residents of Bengaluru have been pushing for the use of eco-friendly Ganeshas, with varying shades of success.

Several residents have adapted their beliefs around the need to protect the environment. “According to the Hindu belief, Ganesha visits our home every year, and takes away all our sorrows when he is immersed. I feel such beliefs can be changed to protect our environment and not harm it,” said Anuradha Joshi, an interior designer and a resident of J.P. Nagar. She feels metal Ganeshas— that can be used over the years— are a good option. If that is not possible, mud or clay idols made without artificial colours and that can be immersed in buckets can be used, she added.

Residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) in the city have been pushing for adopting eco-friendly alternatives for a while now.

At Sanjaynagar, residents plan to make eco-friendly Ganesha idols on the spot this Sunday.“We want people to understand the need for considering the environment on this day,” said Sathyanarayan, founding member of Citizens for Sustainability and a resident of Sanjaynagar.

Others have taken to social media to spread the message of not using PoP idols, and instead buy idols made of mud or other organic material.

“We have been promoting eco-friendly Ganeshas in our social media groups. Recently, we held a marathon and on the day of the event, put up a stall on how to make mud Ganeshas,” said Jagadeesh Kotturshettar, president of Sarjapur RWA.

One concern they have is that while last year, many lakes in the area had dried up, this year some are filled with water.

“We are keeping an eye out to ensure people do not pollute the lakes,” said Mr. Kotturshettar, adding that the association has spoken to a pandal owner who had put up a PoP idol on Sarjapur Road and advised him not to immerse the idol.

Nitin Sheshadri, member of Koramangala RWA, added that over the years people have made a shift to mud idols.

“Earlier we had to go a distance to buy these, now they are easily available everywhere,” he said. Some craftsmen have come up with innovative solutions like idols made of gobar which will dissolve in water.

With the government keen to push for an eco-friendly festival, one hopes that residents will also keep the environment in mind this Ganesh Chaturthi.