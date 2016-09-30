For two decades, Manjula N. (45) had assembled combination switches and other automobile parts at a mini-factory. Being visually impaired had in no way stopped her from using her skills to earn a dignified living. But after the automobile company that had contracted the work ended its orders in 2008, she and other women employed at the Karnataka Rural Poor and Handicapped Women’s Development Society at Peenya have struggled to find work.

The society was set up in 1985 with the support of the Karnataka government and the Nettur Technical Training Foundation (NTTF), which selected 150 women, half of them with disabilities, and trained them in automobile sub-assembly. They learnt to make combination switches, tail lamps, and printed circuit boards, until the manufacturer ended the contract in 2008. Today, only 36 women continue to work at the society, many left for better opportunities.

“We were taught crimping, soldering and other skills needed to assemble parts such as wipers, tail lamps, and printed circuit boards,” explained Renukamma (56), whose one hand is paralysed. She has been with the society since 1986 and now manages its operation.

Since the contract ended, it has been a struggle to find a regular source of income. Their last order to stitch footwear ended four months ago, and ever since, the sewing machines in the workroom have been lying idle.

“We divided the work based on our abilities, for instance, those without disabilities handled the stitching and the visually impaired members would attach the straps to the base with gum,” said Kanakamma (56), who is visually impaired. After thirty-two years of service, she earns Rs. 6,000 a month and will get no benefits when she retires.

The staff had not got salaries, which comes from earnings for orders completed, for several months until September. Currently, the only source of income for the society is from renting out a part of the premises to Bescom.

And what do the women do in the months they don’t get pay? The answer is quick: borrow from friends and relatives.

“We have no other choice, the salary we get is hardly enough for basic expenses,” said Ms. Kanakamma. “We make sure to pay back our dues or we won’t get help the second time around.” However, this is not an option for all the women, some of whom have no one to turn to. Visually impaired Sunitha (49) was abandoned by her husband and she now lives in a hostel at Kengeri. “The months I don’t get a salary, it’s hard to get by,” she said.

A.G. Vagish, Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, said the government’s role was limited to providing the premises and training. “The government’s role is to provide them training, if orders do not come in, we cannot do anything. If some company comes forward to give them work orders, it would be of immense help,” said Mr. Vagish.

G.N. Nagaraj, president, Karnataka State Disabled and Caregivers Federation, said that with proper management, the society could become a model for inclusive employment. “If a public sector enterprises enters into an MoU with the society to produce mechanical parts, it can easily generate employment for at least 500 women from underprivileged backgrounds and those with disabilities,” he said.

The women are emphatic that they are looking for jobs, not largesse. “Give us any kind of work, not charity,” said Ms. Renukamma. “We are skilled workers, whatever work we’re given, with the proper training, we will be able to do it,” she said.