Theft in police HQ: Cops await CCTV footage

more-in

Investigation into the theft of an LED TV from the office of the State police headquarters is yet to begin, as the Halasuru police are yet to get the relevant CCTV footage.

On Tuesday, a TV was reported missing from outside the conference hall on the 7th floor of the DGP's office.

The theft of the 22-inch LED TV from a high-security zone led to much embarrassment for the State police. The building houses offices of the Director General of Police and several sensitive police departments, which handle important documents. It has 13 surveillance cameras and an equal number of armed guards.

“We have sought CCTV footage to begin our investigation, but are yet to receive it,” a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, an internal enquiry team has started questioning the staff and security personnel on duty, sources said. The team suspects that the theft was an inside job.

“With such high security, it is impossible for someone to just walk away with the TV,” a source said.

The incident has prompted the police to take a fresh look at the security measures in the building.