Karnataka Nataka Academy, under the tribal sub-plan, is planning to hold a residential theatre workshop during the last week of October at Vijayapura or Bagalkot. The academy has invited applications from interested persons aged between 18 to 30 belonging to Scheduled Castes. Application forms can be downloaded from the academy’s websitewww.kannadaranga bhoomi.orgor can also be obtained from the academy office in Bengaluru and from the office of the Assistant Director, Kannada and Culture Department at the district concerned. The last date for submission of applications is October 17. Contact Registrar, Karnataka Nataka Academy, Chalukya Block, Kannada Bhavan, J.C. Road, Bengaluru 560002 (Ph: 080-22237484).

