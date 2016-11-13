KARNATAKA - BENGALURU - 12/11/2016 : Enthusiasts dressed up as their favourite characters at - Bengaluru Comic Con 2016, at KTPO Convention Centre, KIADB Export Promotion Industrial Area, Whitefield, in Bengaluru on November 12, 2016. Photo: K. Murali Kumar.

Enthusiasts dressed up as their favourite characters at - Bengaluru Comic Con 2016, at KTPO Convention Centre, KIADB Export Promotion Industrial Area, Whitefield, in Bengaluru on November 12, 2016.

The latest edition of Comic Con began on Saturday

From meeting their favourite comic book characters and becoming a part of their favourite TV shows to getting a chance to buy merchandise, it’s all happening at the latest edition of Comic Con. The venue — KTPO Convention Centre, KIADB Export Promotion Industrial Area, Whitefield — was chock-a-block with fans, cosplay characters and international comic book legends.

One of the biggest crowd pullers on the first day were the AXN experience zone and the Bahubali zone.

"It felt like I am part of Breaking Bad and Walter White's lab. It was good fun. I also enjoyed catching up with the storm troopers at the Star Wars counter. I got a chance to take selfies with them. I hope it makes for a great picture on Facebook," said Sumit Singh, a college student.

IT executive Shreya Sinha got her kicks swishing the wand at the Harry Potter experience centre. " Initially, I felt a little foolish waving my wand. I soon felt like I was part of the Harry Potter adventure. I loved it and would love to go back. I also got to take a picture with Ironman and Superman. I want to get pictures with all the Avengers."

Dhurv Pandey and his friends were crouched at the Fifa 17 zone strategising about their latest game. "The game has been released only a month ago. This is a great place to get a piece of the action. We loved it and are thinking of buying the latest version of the game."

Another highlight was a special session by artists Akshay Dhar and Gowra Hari on creating comics. Warner Bros showcased their upcoming movie line-up that includes Fantastic Beasts and Justice League.

Many new characters and comic books were also launched. The Cosplay session saw people in all shapes and sizes dressing up in a range of characters with Avengers and Manga comics being the most popular.