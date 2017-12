more-in

Rajee Sawhney is supported in her wheelchair by cushions. She wears a shawl over her nightgown, her feet are in thick socks. Her skin is all fine wrinkles, her head sags a little, her arms are thin, hands and fingers stiff. She seems at first sight to be not quite there.

Look a little closer, and you see her eyes following the lines in a songbook a young woman is holding between them; her lips move, almost imperceptibly, as do her hands, to the beat.