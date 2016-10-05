“Will Arakkal’s ‘Flight into the future’, a public space art work, originally meant to be installed at Minsk Square, get its space now?” Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, CMD, Biocon Ltd., who had commissioned many of his works, sought to know.

Speaking to The Hindu from Barcelona, she said, “His public art ‘Flight into the future’, a modern-looking aircraft, was a huge piece made of aluminium and other metals. But owing to bureaucracy, it wasn’t taken up for installation. Hope the government, at least now, clears it and puts it up as the Cubbon Park metro station has also opened up.”

Mr. Arakkal was particularly enthused by aircraft models, perhaps owing to his association with the HAL. Some of his best aircraft-inspired installations are at the HAL and Kempegowda International Airports. “At the arrivals’ section, his work, ‘Flight’, a 20x10 ft art installation, justifiably represents the city’s heritage as the aerospace hub of India. This stainless steel and copper art work, mounted on synthetic granite, has 55 separate pieces joined together,” said renowned artist S.G. Vasudev.