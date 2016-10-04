Incensed after an argument with his father over his marriage, a 33-year-old engineer committed suicide at his house in Rajarajeshwari Nagar on Sunday.

The deceased, Inder Umapathi, was found hanging from a ceiling fan by his father, Umapathi, a retired DRDO official, on Monday morning. Inder is said to have been depressed as his parents were forcing him to get married. On Sunday night, Inder and his father argued over the wedding plan.

While Inder told his father that he needed three more years, the family did not relent. After dinner, Inder locked himself in his room. When Mr. Umapathi went to wake him up on Monday morning, he found his son hanging. He soon informed his wife, and neighbours alerted the police.

The police said they did not find a suicide note.