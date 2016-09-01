Minister Jayachandra alleges that it has encroached on SWD

A resurvey of land allotted by KIADB to a tech park near Bellandur lake was ordered on Wednesday after Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister T.B. Jayachandra alleged that it had encroached on a storm water drain (SWD) in Challaghatta valley.

Mr. Jayachandra alleged that a part of the tech park, developed by Prestige Group on over 20 acres, is obstructing the path of a SWD, which is part of the government’s Rs. 1,300 crore project to supply treated sewage and storm water to tanks in Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts.

Civic authorities have been directed to initiate demolition proceedings, the minister told mediapersons during the press briefing after the State cabinet meeting.

A BBMP official said that the land parcel was allotted to the Prestige Group by Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB).

“The group has also received plan approval from KIADB,” the official added.

“The resurvey by the Revenue Department would reveal the extent of the alleged encroachment. Only after that will a decision on demolition be taken,” said BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad. “Prima facie, it looks like the SWD has been encroached.”

Earlier, Mr Jayachandra, who is also the Minister for Minor Irrigation, said, “I was surprised to see that the SWD, which is about 100 feet wide all along, narrowing down to just about 10 feet near Bellandur lake where the Prestige project has come up.”

Though the developer offered deviation, the Minister refused the offer. “Any deviation in plan to save the apartment complex would mean additional expenditure for the government,” Mr. Jayachandra explained.

Prestige Group Chairman and Managing Director Irfan Razack, in a release, said, “We are completely unaware which building is being referred to. We are always open to getting ourselves scrutinised and audited at any point in time.”

The Group has always respected and trusted the rule of law, he stated, adding, “Whatever work we have undertaken till date has always been completed with all requisite permissions and sanctions.”

