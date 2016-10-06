KSRTC buses, however, turned back at check-posts after crossing into Tamil Nadu

Trade across the State border with Tamil Nadu was on the way to recovery on Wednesday as trucks and taxis began plying to destinations in the neighbouring State.

However, for the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), the wait will be longer as buses that tried to ply on routes to Tamil Nadu were turned back at the check-posts after crossing into the State, officials said.

Only about five services to Hosur and three more to Vellore and Villupuram could be operated by the KSRTC. The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation did not operate buses to Karnataka. “Our buses were turned back by the Tamil Nadu police at the check-posts. We have incurred Rs. 11.80-crore loss after cancelling 10,308 schedules between September 6 and 13 because of the protests. The losses have been mounting,” a KSRTC official said.

Buses from Mysuru to different destinations in Tamil Nadu returned from the check-posts set up at the inter-State border in Chamarajanagar district. Similar was the situation at Hosur check-post.

However, trade and tourism operators resumed after over 25 days, which has translated into losses amounting to crores. “We approached senior police officials in Karnataka, who spoke to their counterparts in Tamil Nadu. Based on their inputs, we started plying on Wednesday around 11.00 a.m.,” said B. Channa Reddy, president of the Federation of Karnataka Lorry Owner’s Association.

An estimated 4,000 trucks and as many taxi services ply from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu every day. Since the stopping of vehicles at check-posts started around September 10, the losses have been mounting, associations say. “We have been losing around Rs. 10 lakh per day since the violence began. This amounts to around Rs. 2.5 crore approximately,” said R.K. Holla, president of the Bangalore Tourist Taxi Operators’ Association.

Trucks from Tamil Nadu also entered Karnataka without incidents on Wednesday.

“Truck services started around 10.30 a.m. Around 6,000 trucks come into Karnataka every day and 4,000 go to Tamil Nadu,” said G.R. Shanmugappa, president of the Federation of Karnataka State Lorry Owners’ and Agents’ Association.