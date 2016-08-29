Health and Family Welfare Minister and district in-charge K.R. Ramesh Kumar launched the cleaning drive of tanks in the district on Sunday, beginning with Alavatta tank in Srinivasapur taluk, Muduvadi in Kolar taluk and Sivarapatna in Malur taluk.

The cleaning work was taken up in view of filling the 121 tanks in the district using treated water from Koramangala-Challaghatta Valley project.

Mr. Ramesh Kumar said the government has released Rs. 1,300 crore for the project. The sewage water will be treated in three stages and used to fill the tanks. This will help recharge the groundwater level, he said.

The treated water will be supplied by August 15 next year. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has convened a meeting on September 1 to review progress in Yetthinahole project, he added.

Malur MLA K.S. Manjunath, MLC R. Chowda Reddy, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Thrilokchandra, and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer B.B. Kaveri were present.