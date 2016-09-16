In the light of the bandh in Tamil Nadu, security has been tightened in the city and parts of the state. According to the police, security has been tightened in sensitive areas where a number of Tamil-speaking residents live to ensure their safety.

Prohibitory orders will be in place till September 25 and jurisdictional police have been asked to step up security in the sensitive areas, a senior police officer told The Hindu.

Meanwhile, vehicles coming into Bengaluru from TN were stopped at the border, forcing commuters to walk a few kilometers into the city.

Companies of Rapid Action Force and paramilitary forces have been deployed at the border to ensure there are no untoward incidents.

Inspector General of Police (Central) Seemanth Kumar Singh visited Attibele toll gate and border areas to review the security arrangements on Friday afternoon.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Singh said that there are 16 entry points into Karnataka from Tamil Nadu, the biggest at Attibele. "We have deployed sufficient security. No untoward incidents have been reported since morning. Moreover, over the past two days, several miscreants have been arrested," he said.

Vehicular movement across the border between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka has almost come to a stop. Only two-wheelers are being allowed to cross the border from either side. Many private cars are also not being allowed.

While no Tamil Nadu government buses are plying across the border, even Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses plying between the city and Hosur are stopping at Attibele. Services across the border have been suspended for three days now.

Suresh and his colleagues, who were in the city to attend a conference, were seen wheeling their luggage and walking across the border towards Tamil Nadu. Suresh told The Hindu that they were hoping to get a lift to the other side of border from some two-wheelers. "After crossing the border, we will hire a private vehicle to go to Salem," he said.

A. Naveen, a 10th standard student of a private school in Dargah area in the Tamil Nadu border, walked back into Karnataka after finishing school. A resident of Attibele area, Naveen said he takes a direct bus to school every day. But with the bus services suspended, he said he is forced to walk across the border.

Muthu, an IT employee who travels between Bengaluru and Salem often, said that many commuters like him have been forced to get off at the border, walk at least a kilometer across and then catch a bus to get into the city.