As a part of Vigilance Awareness Week observed by Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), regional office, Bengaluru, a seminar was held on Thursday.

V. Vijaya Kumar, Additional Central Provident Fund Commissioner, Karnataka and Goa, stressed the need for imbibing ethical values and integrity to bring about transparency in services to subscribers.

Anti-corruption measures

Chief guest Seemanth Kumar Singh, Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, Bengaluru, spoke about various anti-corruption measures and the role of citizens in eradication of corruption. Cash awards were distributed to winners of competitions conducted for officers and staff of the regional office, a release said.