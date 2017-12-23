Taking Christmas merriment to one and all

Tidings of joy: (Clockwise from top left) A decorated Christmas tree at UB City in Bengaluru; a team of spirited senior citizens rehearsing for a concert at Holy Spirit Home on Bannerghatta Road; children in Santa hats at Cubbon Park; nativity sets and accessories on sale in Shivajinagar. | Photo Credit: K_MURALI_KUMAR

more-in

It’s that time of the year again when cakes and carols mark the festive year-end that is the Christmas season. Many parts of the city are decked up and various organisations have come up with ways to ensure no one is left out of the festive cheer.

Bengaluru-based organisations Bethany and Asthitva, which cater to the needs of specially-abled children, held Christmas celebrations in their schools before they closed for the holidays. Carol singing and gift distribution were the core of both celebrations.

While Asthitva provided its students with useful art supplies, Bethany incorporated the idea of ‘Secret Santa’ wherein each student gave a gift to the other, providing a surprise element to the celebrations.

Celebration galore

Expressing her views on how such events are important for the growth of these children, Asha Gnanaolivu, president of Asthitva, said: “It is through such celebrations that children are able to understand the meaning behind Christmas. These celebrations serve as amazing opportunities where they get to perform in front of people and shed their inhibitions.”

Bangalore Oniyavara Seva Coota (BOSCO), an NGO that rehabilitates and educates street children and those rescued from child labour, is adding merriment to the lives of many by celebrating Christmas in a different way this year.

Fr. Regi Jacob, director of Bosco Nilaya, said: “Our organisation provides tuition to the children of a slum nearby. We will celebrate Christmas with them. We will conduct cultural programmes after which each child will be given a gift.”

Traditional touch

Traditional celebrations are expected to take place across the city. Rev. Prem Mitra of St. Mark’s Cathedral said: “This time, we have collaborated with organisations like YMCA and have requested underprivileged children to come and share their life stories with us on Christmas Eve, after which candles at the church will be lit by the children. We also plan to conduct a midnight service.”